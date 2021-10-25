New Delhi: Every three in five households in India are willing to spend during the ongoing festive season, but rising rates of petrol and diesel along with high-level of prices of essentials have led to consumers being more budget-conscious, Indian Express reported quoting a LocalCircles Survey. Most of the households in top cities across the country such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and others, where the survey was conducted, have raised concerns over the continuous rise of fuel and other essentials’ prices.Also Read - MG Astor Bookings Open For 2022, Mileage Figures Out

Budget, Covid-19 Safety Top Factors

While households in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Gurugram have stated that budget is the paramount criteria for them, households in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Noida have cited ‘Safety’ as a more important factor, the IE report said.

For households in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Noida, convenience is also a major criterion while shopping.

However, in a positive sign for the market and economy of the country, the number of households planning to spend has jumped from a mere 30 per cent in May 2021 to 60 per cent in September this year primarily due to a reduction in daily Covid-19 cases and an improved economic certainty, the survey showed, as per IE report.

Survey Methodology

The “Mood of the Consumer” national survey was conducted by LocalCircles. The survey received responses from more than 61,000 households across top cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Gurgaon and Noida. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Singing Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe, Wins Hearts With Her Cuteness | Watch

The rise in Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices

During the festival season, prices of petrol, diesel, vegetable, and edible oil have gone up significantly. Ahead of the Diwali festivities, the Central government has called a meeting with state and Union Territories today to review the action taken on the stock limit order on edible prices, as per an IANS report. Also Read - WATCH: COVID Norms Go For A Toss As Sarojini Nagar Market Flooded with Shoppers Ahead of Diwali

Meanwhile, after the fuel price surge, prices of gas used for cooking and transportation are expected to soar this year putting consumers in India at the risk of inflated CNG and PNG rates, IANS reported quoting an assessment of the gas market done by ICICI Securities.