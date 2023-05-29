Home

‘Customer Tipped Me Rs 20’: OYO CEO Recalls When He Doubled Up as Cleaning Staff

New Delhi: Startups are the new trend among the youth, and we often hear about the success of individuals whose startups become unicorns. But do we really know the sweat and efforts they put into making their businesses a big success?

A recent interview clip of OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal has been circulating on the internet, where he shares his experiences during the early days of his career. Ritesh recalls a time when he had to perform various duties, even as the boss of his own hospitality company, doubling up as the front desk manager and cleaning staff when needed.

At the age of 19, Ritesh Agarwal made a life-changing decision to drop out of college, which made him eligible for the Thiel Fellowship—an initiative established by billionaire Peter Thiel. Interestingly, Ritesh became the first Asian recipient of the fellowship, which also awarded him a grant of $100,000. With this amount, he returned to India and started his brainchild—a hospitality business called OYO.

During the interview with BizTalk, Agarwal recalled an unforgettable incident where he found himself cleaning a hotel room, only to be confronted by a furious customer. The customer mistook Ritesh for a member of the cleaning staff and scolded him for the delay

Undeterred, the OYO CEO took responsibility and cleaned the room thoroughly. The customer was impressed with his work and gave him a tip of Rs 20 as a token of appreciation. Ritesh took to his Twitter account to highlight the importance of housekeepers, desk managers, and other staff in the hospitality industry.

“The real stars of the hospitality industry are the front office managers, cleaning crew, receptionists, and behind-the-scenes staff who ensure guests have the best possible experience during their stay. Early on, I got to experience this first-hand when a customer tipped me ₹ 20,” he wrote in the caption.

In a 2020 interview with Humans of Bombay, the OYO CEO shared more about the early days of his career. He mentioned working as part of the hotel staff, servicing rooms, babysitting, playing UNO with the customers, and even receiving tips for it.

Startups have become a new trend among the youth, but it’s important to recognize the hard work and dedication that goes into building a successful business.

