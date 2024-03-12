Home

RK Swamy IPO Listing Today: Stocks Make Debut; Lists At 13% Discount, Know Issue Date, GMP Price

The shares opened weak on the stock market, with listing at Rs 250, and a discount of 13.1% over the issue price of Rs 288.

RK Swamy shares were listed on BSE and NSE on March 12. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 270-288 per share.

However the shares opened weak on the stock market, with listing at Rs 250, and a discount of 13.1% over the issue price of Rs 288. Stock could not meet analyst estimates who had predicted the shares to list at Rs 300-310, and a premium of about 5 percent.

RK Swamy IPO listing date:

Shares of the company were available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market. The BSE notice said, “Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the equity shares of R K Swamy Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities.”

RK Swamy IPO prediction:

Market experts predicted that the IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹288 to ₹296 per share. However on March 12, listing was at Rs 250, with a discount of 13.1% over the issue price of Rs 288.

RK Swamy IPO GMP today:

RK Swamy IPO GMP (grey market today) was zero. Which means the grey market expected that the initial public offering’s listing price will be at par with the upper price of Rs. 288.

RK Swamy IPO Details:

The IPO of ₹423.56 crore publicly opened for subscription on March 4 and for anchor investor bidding it was opened on March 1. The issue combined fresh shares worth ₹173 crore and an offer-for-sale of 87 lakh equity shares by promoters as well as investors.

RK Swamy IPO Shares Allotment

The allotment of the shares was already completed on March 7 and it was credited on March 11.

RK Swamy IPO Objective

The company has planned to utilize funds generated through issue to fund working capital requirements and capital expenditure. Some money will be used for general corporate purposes, said the company.

RK Swamy IPO Lead Managers And Registrar

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited were the lead managers of the IPO. While Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

