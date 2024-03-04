Home

RK Swamy IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, LOT Size And Other Details Here

RK Swamy IPO Opening And Closing date: The IPO will open for subscription on March 4, 2024 and close on March 6, 2024.

RK Swamy IPO

RK Swamy IPO price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹270-288 per share.

RK Swamy IPO: RK Swamy Limited’s public offer will open on Monday with ₹423.56 crore. The anchor investor bidding already opened on March 1 for the integrated marketing services provider’s IPO.

Things You Need To Know About RK Swamy IPO Before Subscription:

RK Swamy IPO price band: The price band for the issue is ₹270-288 per share.

RK Swamy IPO offer details: The IPO includes fresh shares worth ₹173 crore and an offer-for-sale of 87 lakh equity shares by promoters as well as by investors of ₹250 crore which costs total worth ₹423-crore.

RK Swamy IPO allotment: The promoters are trying to sell 17,88,093 equity shares each in the offer-for-sale. The allotment for the same will happen on March 7 while the credit of shares will be on March 11.

RK Swamy IPO objectives: The company objective to issue an IPO is mainly to fund working capital requirements, IT infrastructure, capital expenditure and establishing customer experience centers, the company said.

RK Swamy IPO lot size: One can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof as informed by the company.

RK Swamy IPO lead managers: SBI Capital Markets Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the lead managers for an IPO. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

RK Swamy IPO company details: RK Swamy Limited was established in 1973. The company is a data-driven integrated marketing services provider which has digital initiatives across all areas of its business.

