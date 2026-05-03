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Rohit Jain is new RBI Deputy Governor; Appointed for 3-year term

Rohit Jain is new RBI Deputy Governor; Appointed for 3-year term

In terms of academic qualifications, Jain holds a Master's degree in Commerce (M. Com) and a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA).

Rohit Jain brings with him nearly three decades of extensive experience at the Reserve Bank.

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Rohit Jain as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His appointment will be for a period of three years, effective from May 3rd or thereafter. Jain will succeed the incumbent Deputy Governor, T. Rabi Sankar, whose tenure concludes today, May 3. Prior to this appointment, Rohit Jain had been serving as an Executive Director (ED) at the RBI since December 2020. In his capacity as Executive Director, Jain oversaw the Department of Supervision (specifically Risk, Analytics, and Vulnerability Assessment).

Last month, the Central Government interviewed four Executive Directors for the post of Deputy Governor, from among whom Jain was selected.

30 Years of Experience at the Reserve Bank

Jain brings with him nearly three decades of extensive experience at the Reserve Bank. Throughout his career, he has worked across several critical domains, including supervision, human resource management, and banking operations.

Expertise in Banking Risk

In terms of academic qualifications, Jain holds a Master’s degree in Commerce (M.Com) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). Additionally, he possesses professional certifications such as the International Certificate in Banking Risk and Regulation (ICRR) and the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB). He is also a Certified Bank Trainer.

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RBI Has Four Deputy Governors

The RBI comprises a total of four Deputy Governors. Of these, two officials are appointed through internal promotions from within the bank’s own ranks. Alongside Rohit Jain, SC Murmu is the other Deputy Governor who was promoted from within the RBI in October 2025.

The remaining two Deputy Governors are selected from external fields. Currently, economist Poonam Gupta and commercial banker Swaminathan J. (former MD of SBI) hold these positions.

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