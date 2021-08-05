New Delhi: Rolex Rings IPO Allotment Status is going to be disclosed today. The initial public offering was subscribed a staggering 130.44 times overall. Rolex Rings IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE.Also Read - Emerald Court Project: NOIDA Reeking With Corruption, in Cahoots With Supertech, Says SC
Rolex Rings IPO Allotment Status Check Link
- To check Rolex Rings IPO Allotment Status, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .
- You need to select Issue Type
- After that you need to enter Issue Name
- You need to select Application Number.
- Then you need to enter PAN Number.
- Please select “I’m not a robot”.
- Finally, click on Search button.
Rolex Rings IPO Details
- Rolex Rings IPO Allotment was opened for subscription on July 28, 2021 and the period was closed on July 30, 2021.
- Rolex Rings IPO face value has Rs 10 per equity share. The initial public offering has market lot of 16 shares and the minimum order quantity 16 shares.
- Rolex Rings IPO has an issue size of Rs 731 crore. Out of the total, the initial public offering has 56 crore. Rolex Rings IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 675 crore.
- Rolex Rings IPO has been subscribed 143.58 times in QIB segment, 360.11 times in NII category, and 24.49 times in RII times.