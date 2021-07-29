Published: July 29, 2021 9:21 AM IST

Rolex Rings IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

New Delhi: Rolex Rings IPO has opened for subscription. Three-day subscription period for the initial public offering opened on Wednesday and will close on July 30, Friday. Rolex Rings IPO issue size is Rs 731 crore.Also Read - VIDEO: When Rahul Chahar Gave Wanindu Hasaranga a Fiery Send-Off! Rolex Rings IPO Subscription Status, Share Price, Review Out of the total, Rolex Rings Initial Public Offering has a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore.

Rolex Rings IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 675 crore.

The initial public offering has a price between Rs 880 and Rs 900 per equity share.

Rolex Rings IPO has a market lot of 16 shares and minimum order quantity 16 shares.

Rolex Rings IPO shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Rolex Rings IPO share allotment is likely to be on August 4. The initiation refunds on August 5.

The credit of shares to demat account is on August 6.

Rolex Rings IPO is likely to be listed on August 9, according to Chittorgarh.

Rolex Rings IPO has been subscribed 3.84 times overall on the first day. The initial public offering has been subscribed 1.34 times in NII category and 7.11 times in RII segment.

