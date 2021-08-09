New Delhi: Rolex Rings IPO share listing has been done today at BSE and NSE. Rolex Rings Shares have made debut in stock market in grand manner. Rolex Rings is a forged and machine bearing rings and automotive components manufacturing company.Also Read - Sleep Deprivation: How Lack of Sleep Affects Your Health?
Rolex Rings Share Price Check Direct Links
- Rolex Rings Shares have been listed on BSE and NSE on Monday i.e August 9.
- If you want to check Rolex Rings Share Price on BSE, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/rolex-rings-ltd/rolexrings/543325/
- Rolex Rings Share Price on NSE can be checked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=ROLEXRINGS
Rolex Rings IPO Price, Rolex Rings IPO Details
Also Read - BREAKING: Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 Vaccine Likely to Get Emergency Use Approval This Week Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Friend Breaks Into Naagin Dance on Wedding Stage, Bride Left Amused | Watch
- Rolex Rings IPO was opened for subscription on July 28 and the three-day window closed on July 30.
- Rolex Rings IPO allotment was done on August 4.
- Rolex Rings IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Rolex Rings IPO price is Rs 880 to Rs 900 per equity share.
- Rolex Rings IPO has a market lot of 16 shares and minimum order quantity of 16 shares.
- Rolex Rings IPO has an issue size of Rs 731 crore. Out of the total size, the initial public offering has a fresh issue size of Rs 56 crore. Rolex Rings IPO has an offer for sale up to Rs 675 crore.