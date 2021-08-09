New Delhi: Rolex Rings IPO share listing has been done today at BSE and NSE. Rolex Rings Shares have made debut in stock market in grand manner. Rolex Rings is a forged and machine bearing rings and automotive components manufacturing company.Also Read - Sleep Deprivation: How Lack of Sleep Affects Your Health?

Rolex Rings Share Price Check Direct Links

  • Rolex Rings Shares have been listed on BSE and NSE on Monday i.e August 9.
  • If you want to check Rolex Rings Share Price on BSE, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/rolex-rings-ltd/rolexrings/543325/
  • Rolex Rings Share Price on NSE can be checked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=ROLEXRINGS

Rolex Rings IPO Price, Rolex Rings IPO Details

  1. Rolex Rings IPO was opened for subscription on July 28 and the three-day window closed on July 30.
  2. Rolex Rings IPO allotment was done on August 4.
  3. Rolex Rings IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
  4. Rolex Rings IPO price is Rs 880 to Rs 900 per equity share.
  5. Rolex Rings IPO has a market lot of 16 shares and minimum order quantity of 16 shares.
  6. Rolex Rings IPO has an issue size of Rs 731 crore. Out of the total size, the initial public offering has a fresh issue size of Rs 56 crore. Rolex Rings IPO has an offer for sale up to Rs 675 crore.
