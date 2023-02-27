Home

Business

Rough Market Conditions: Fabindia Joins Companies That Shelved Plans To Go Public

So far this year, the benchmark index, Nifty 50, is down over 4 per cent on worries that major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, will prolong a high-interest rate regime due to a persistent rise in inflation.

Vedant Fashions, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Arvind Fashions — the listed rivals of Fabindia are down by 14 -21 per cent this year.

Fabindia’s listed rivals Vedant Fashions (VEDN.NS), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ADIA.NS) and Arvind Fashions (ARVF.NS) are down 14%-21% this year.

““Two months ago, Fabindia withdrew its DRHP for a public listing, the validity of which was to end in April 2023 … The decision to withdraw was taken as the current market conditions were not seen to be conducive for listing,” a Fabindia spokesperson said in a statement.

The ethnic wear maker had planned a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 5 billion and a sale of up to 25.1 million in existing shareholders’ stock. The company intended to use proceeds to repay debt and redeem non-convertible debentures.

“The withdrawal … will allow Fabindia to explore other options of liquidity. The company may reconsider filing an IPO in the future, depending on its need for growth capital and the market conditions,” the company said. The sixty-two-year-old company popular for its sustainable and traditional Indian wear, also said that several global ESG-focused funds had expressed keenness to invest in the company. It did not provide additional details.

Fabindia posted a 29 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 1,392 crore in the year ended March 2022. Its net loss was reduced to Rs 39 crore during the same period, “We have seen record sales this year, with a 40% YoY growth in our business. This is our highest growth ever”, a Fabindia spokesperson had told ETRetail.

