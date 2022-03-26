New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23 under the name “Rozgar Budget”. In his budget speech, Sisodia said, “Delhi’s economy is recovering gradually from the impact of COVID-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore.” Sisodia added that the Delhi government has come up with schemes that will provide jobs, food, and increased opportunities in business to those who have lost their livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sisodia also said that the new budget will ensure 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years.Also Read - Goa Has Highest Per Capita Income In India, Sikkim, Delhi Follow: Eco Survey of Delhi

Now I want to present the important section of our 'Rozgar Budget' containing 20 lakh new jobs. In this, I will put plans to take the economy of Delhi on the path of progress and generate lakhs of employment opportunities out of this progress.#DelhiBudget2022 pic.twitter.com/WTGrduYLkt — Office Of Deputy CM of Delhi (@OfficeOfDyCM) March 26, 2022

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year. This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Yesterday, Sisodia tabled the Outcome Budget 2021-22 in the assembly highlighting achievements of top-performing departments like education, transport, health, and finance. Listing achievements of different departments, Sisodia said that more than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22. The free bus ride scheme for women was launched by the AAP government in 2019.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on March 23 and will conclude on March 29.

Last year, the Delhi government had called its budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Deshbhakti Budget. Under it, the government had allotted 25% of the funds to education.