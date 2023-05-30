By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rs 1,00,000 Extra Per Month: Cash-Strapped Go First Waves Money At Pilots To Make Them Stay
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) had last week given Go First 30 days to submit a revival plan, including details on how many pilots it has.
New Delhi: Crisis-hit domestic flyer Go Airlines India Ltd. plans to raise the remunerations of captains by Rs 1,00,000 and that of first officers by Rs 50,000 per month, according to Bloomberg News. The cash-strapped airline has been trying to salvage its operations after filing for insolvency on 2 May 2023.
The ultra-low-cost airline has liabilities worth around Rs 11,000 crore.
You may like to read
Aviation Sector In India
In the past few decades, 17 airlines, both domestic and regional, have exited the market because of financial trouble, as per The Hindu. In India, most airline companies do not own entire fleets as their financials do not allow them to shell out huge one-time payments to buy planes but lease them from companies based out of India instead.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.