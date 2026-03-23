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Rs 14 lakh crore wiped out as share market crashes, Sensex falls by 1,836 points, Rupee touches record low against Dollar

Rs 14 lakh crore wiped out as share market crashes, Sensex falls by 1,836 points, Rupee touches record low against Dollar

The Indian Rupee depreciated by 0.3% against the American Dollar, falling to 93.9750.

(Representational Image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The stock market witnessed a massive decline today. Rising tensions in the Middle East triggered a downturn in Asian markets, the impact of which was also felt in the domestic stock market. During trading hours, the BSE Sensex tumbled by over 1,900 points, while the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Nifty also plunged by more than 600 points. The Sensex closed at 72,696.39 points, recording a decline of 1,836.57 points—or 2.46%. The Nifty fell by 601.85 points—or 2.6%—to settle at 22,512.65 points. As a result of this slump, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies plummeted by ₹14 lakh crore, dropping to ₹414.76 lakh crore.

Rupee Hits Record Low Against USD

Meanwhile, in early trading, the Rupee hit an all-time low against the US Dollar. The Indian currency depreciated by 0.3% against the American currency, falling to 93.9750. In the previous session, the Rupee had closed at 93.53 per dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, marking a significant decline of 64 paise. The Rupee is currently under pressure due to persistent outflows of foreign capital and a sharp surge in crude oil prices amidst escalating global tensions.

Which Stocks Declined The Most?

Out of the 30 stocks comprising the Sensex, 27 closed in the red. Two stocks from the Tata Group—Titan and Trent—witnessed a decline of over 6%. Additionally, UltraTech Cement, BEL, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, IndiGo, and Asian Paints also recorded significant declines. On the other hand, HCL Tech surged by over 2%. Furthermore, PowerGrid and Tech Mahindra registered marginal gains.

The broader market underperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap index declined by 3.69%, while the Nifty Smallcap index fell by 4.16%. On a sector-wise basis, the Nifty Construction Durables index witnessed a decline of over 5 per cent. The Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal indices also recorded losses. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have surged; Brent crude is trading at $113.6 per barrel, up 1.23 per cent.

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Why Did The Stock Market Fall?

US President Donald Trump has issued a warning stating that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, its power plants will be destroyed. This triggered a sharp decline across Asian markets today. South Korea’s stock market plummeted by nearly 6 per cent immediately upon opening, while Japan’s stock market also fell by over 4 per cent.

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