Rs 155 Crore Global Surfaces IPO Opens Tomorrow: Key Things To Keep In Mind

The total revenue of Global Surfaces Limited for the fiscal ended 31 March 2022 was Rs 198 crore. The profit after tax for the fiscal was reported at Rs 35 crore.

New Delhi: Global Surfaces Limited was incorporated in 1991. The company engages in processing of natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. It has two units: one located at RIICO Industrial Area, Bagru Extn, Bagru, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the other at Mahindra World City SEZ, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both units engage in the processing and manufacturing of the products.

GLOBAL SURFACES IPO: DETAILS

IPO Date 13 March 2023 – 15 March 2023 Listing Date 23 March 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 10 per share Price Rs 133 – Rs 140 per share Lot Size 100 Shares Issue Size 11,070,000 shares of Rs 10

(aggregating up to ₹154.98 Cr) Fresh Issue 8,520,000 shares of Rs 10 Offer for Sale 2,550,000 shares of Rs 10 Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At BSE, NSE

GLOBAL SURFACES IPO: KEY THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

Global Surfaces Limited has reported a net revenue of Rs 99 crore and an after-tax profit Rs 13.6 crore for the six months period ended 30 September 2022.

Global Surfaces Limited’s products find wide range of applications in flooring, wall cladding, countertops, cut-to-size, and other items. The company’s products are preferred when to comes to commercial and residential buildings in India and abroad.

As per market analysts, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Global Surfaces Limited is Rs 45. Therefore, the expected listing price is Rs 185 considering the issue’s upper band be Rs 140.

As per the company filing, the net proceeds from the public offering would be utilized towards: (1) Investment in the wholly owned subsidiary, Global Surfaces FZE for part-financing its capital expenditure requirements in relation to the setting up of a manufacturing facility for engineered quartz at The Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; (2) General corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE, NSE.

