Rs 1960 Cr Five Star Business Finance IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know

According to reports based on market observers' analysis, Five Star Business Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher than its Tuesday GMP of ₹10 per equity share.

Published: November 9, 2022 9:06 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Rs 1960 Cr Five Star Business Finance IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know
Rs 1960 Cr Five Star Business Finance IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know

Mumbai: Chennai-based Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) Five Star Business Finance’s initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription Wednesday, November 9. The public issue is offer on sale, and where the shareholders will be selling 4.13 crore shares.

Also Read:

According to reports based on market observers’ analysis, Five Star Business Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher than its Tuesday GMP of ₹10 per equity share.


FIVE STAR BUSINESS FINANCE IPO DETAILS

IPO DateNov 9 – Nov 11
Listing Date[.]
Face Value₹1 per share
Price₹450 to ₹474 per share
Lot Size31 Shares
Issue Size[.] shares of ₹1
(aggregating up to ₹1,960.01 Cr)
Offer for Sale41,351,266 shares of ₹1
(aggregating up to ₹1,960.01 Cr)
Issue TypeBook Built Issue IPO
Listing AtBSE, NSE
QIB Shares Offered
Not more than 50% of the Offer
NII (HNI) Shares Offered
Not less than 15% of the Offer
Retail Shares Offered
Not less than 35% of the Offer

FIVE STAR BUSINESS FINANCE IPO TENTATIVE DATES

Opening DateNov 9, 2022
Closing DateNov 11, 2022
Basis of AllotmentNov 16, 2022
Initiation of RefundsNov 17, 2022
Credit of Shares to DematNov 18, 2022

Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, “Five Star Business Finance is a prominent NBFC based in southern India that enjoys unicorn status with the presence of marquee investors. Five Star provides secured business loans, and 95 per cent of their loan disbursements are for loans between ₹1 and 10 lacs. The company had performed significantly well. NIMS for FY22 were 17.68 per cent, while GNPA and NNPA remained very controlled. On the valuation front, the issue looks attractively priced based on the price at the upper band the asking P/BV is 3.58x (based on June, 22 book value). It is notable to watch that its unlisted shares were traded between Rs. 360 and Rs. 725 in the unlisted market,” reported the Mint.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 9, 2022 9:06 AM IST