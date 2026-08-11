Rs 2.53 lakh crore wiped out: Sensex down 388 points, Nifty slips to close at 24,472

Regarding equity benchmark indices, the Sensex closed at 78,154.25, down 388.19 points (0.49%), and the Nifty closed at 24,471.70, down 112.10 points (0.46%). During the session, the Sensex had fallen as much as 494.18 points to a low of 78,048.26, while the Nifty had dropped 154.55 points to touch 24,429.25.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/rs-2-53-lakh-crore-wiped-out-sensex-down-388-points-nifty-slips-to-close-at-24472-8498873/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: US President Trump’s stern demands caused turmoil in the market, leaving the Sensex and Nifty unable to recover. During intraday trading, the Sensex plunged over 450 points while the Nifty slipped to close at 24,472; both indices ended the day with losses exceeding half a per cent. Trends were mixed in the broader market; the Nifty Midcap 100 closed in the red, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 finished in the green. Sector-wise, FMCG, Metal, Banking, and Auto stocks exerted significant pressure on the market. The Nifty indices for the FMCG, Metal, and Realty sectors fell by more than 1% each, while the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto indices dropped by over half a per cent. Amidst this overall selling pressure, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Regarding equity benchmark indices, the Sensex closed at 78,154.25, down 388.19 points (0.49%), and the Nifty closed at 24,471.70, down 112.10 points (0.46%). During the session, the Sensex had fallen as much as 494.18 points to a low of 78,048.26, while the Nifty had dropped 154.55 points to touch 24,429.25.

Investors Lose Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore

On the previous trading day—August 10, 2026—the total market capitalisation of all shares listed on the BSE stood at Rs 4,95,30,513.66 crore. Today, August 11, 2026, this figure dropped to Rs 4,92,77,117.52 crore. This implies a decline of Rs 2,53,396.14 crore in investor wealth on Tuesday.

Only 5 Sensex Stocks in the Green

Of the 30 stocks listed on the Sensex, only five closed in the green today. By the end of the day, Zomato, Infosys, and Titan recorded the highest gains, while UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, and Indigo saw the steepest declines.

185 Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs

A total of 4,510 stocks were traded on the BSE today. Of these, 2,044 stocks gained value and 2,266 declined, while 200 remained unchanged. Additionally, 185 stocks reached 52-week highs, and 88 stocks hit 52-week lows.