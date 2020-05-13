New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a stimulus package of Rs 20 Lakh Crore to tide over the difficulties posed by the lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of the coronavirus in India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to give out details of the package in a series of press conferences — likely to start from today. No details were shared by the PM, which drew flak from the opposition. Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the announcement was a headline and a blank page with no details. Also Read - Not Exactly Rs 20 Lakh Crore, Package Could be Around Rs 10.71 Lakh Crore | Why Economists Think So

Here are what you can expect from the package which is equivalent to the 10 per cent of India’s GDP. Also Read - Scientists Develop a Novel Technique to Prevent Relapsing of COVID-19 And Other Infectious Diseases

1. Self-Reliance: Every One Will Get Something Also Read - 'PM Gave Headline And Blank Page,' Chidambaram Doubts Stimulus Package, Eagerly Waits For Clarity by Sitharaman

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday tweeted that the package will benefit every section of the country. “In every decision of the Modi government, the interest of the country and the countrymen has been at the centre. A special package of about Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Modi government is reflective of this,” Shah tweeted.

2. 4Ls: Land, Labour, Liquidity, Law

Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry. This package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws, the PM had said.

3. Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Package of Free foodgrain

This bumper package includes the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package of free foodgrain to the poor and cash to poor women and elderly, which were announced in March. This also takes into account the RBI’s liquidity measures and interest rate cuts.

The March package was 0.8 per cent of the GDP.

4. Tax relief?

Yes, tax relief can be expected as PM Modi said small, micro, medium enterprises will be covered in this package.

5. Labour reforms?

Several state governments are reforming labour laws to compensate the days lost during the lockdown. There may be some central announcements.

(With PTI Inputs)