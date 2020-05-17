New Delhi: As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package of Rs to lakh crore — 10 per cent of the country’s GDP — speculations were rife whether the amount of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana will be in reality much lesser than that, Experts projected that the actual spending would be somewhere around Rs 10 lakh crore. However, on the last day of the series of announcements, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Now I will give the details of Rs 20 lakh crore. I can see many moving on the edge of their seat. Will provide all the details.” Also Read - With Focus on Seven Key Areas, FM Announces 5th Tranche of Economic Package; MNREGA Gets Additional Rs 40,000 Crore Boost

The parts are to refer the tranches of the announcements finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made after PM Modi’s address. Before that, the Centre took some measures under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the RBI announced some fiscal measures.

Here are the tranche-wise details

The package is among the most substantial in the world after the financial packages announced by the United States, which is 13 per cent of its GDP, and by Japan, which is over 21 per cent of its GDP.

According to data from the World Bank GDP indicator, the amount is 83% of Pakistan’s annual GDP, which is around $322 million.