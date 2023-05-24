Home

Business

Rs 2,000 Note Exchange: Banks Promise Smooth Facilitation On Paper, But Chaos & Confusion Playout On Ground

Rs 2,000 Note Exchange: Banks Promise Smooth Facilitation On Paper, But Chaos & Confusion Playout On Ground

Being forced to wait in a queue amid this punishing heatwave in Delhi has added to people's fury. As per a PTI report, heated arguments erupted between the people and staff members at Punjab National Bank’s Lajpat Nagar branch.

Rs 2,000 Note Exchange: Banks Promise Smooth Facilitation On Paper, But Chaos & Confusion Playout On Ground

New Delhi: As the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation last week, it gave the public time till 30 September 2023 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. However, the chaos and confusion over the move have not ended, in fact, it seems to have just started.

India.com reported yesterday how the banks in Delhi witnessed long queues from people who wanted to get their Rs 2,000 currency exchanged/deposited. Even though the note still remains an option for legal tender, several people have said that places like petrol pumps, vegetable markets et cetera are denying to accept Rs 2,000 notes and are seeking online payment.

Under Preparation Leads To Chaos

The central bank had asked individual banks to chalk out strategies to help facilitate the smooth exchange of Rs 2,000 notes. As per the report India.com filed last night, Amar Singh, who stood in a long queue at the ICICI Bank branch in Green Park, said that there has been a long line since the morning and chaos and confusion rules as bank staff is refusing to exchange the note and asking to deposit them.

Being forced to wait in a queue amid this punishing heatwave in Delhi has added to people’s fury. As per a PTI report, heated arguments erupted between the people and staff members at Punjab National Bank’s Lajpat Nagar branch.

“The authorities should have anticipated the immense inconvenience this would cause. Standing in this scorching heat is taking a toll on us, especially the elderly,” Shivani Gupta said while standing in a queue at the branch. You may like to read

Several people also complained about banks demanding identity proofs despite the government’s promise that no such documents would be required.

Trending Now

“There is confusion as some people are being asked to deposit the money in their accounts. Exchange is being denied. This development has left people feeling cheated and disillusioned. We expected a smooth exchange process,” Rajender Singh, a retired government employee, said.

“The banks should have been better prepared for this situation. They should have made proper arrangements to accommodate the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes instead of simply asking us to deposit them,” another disgruntled customer standing in a queue said.

“It’s extremely frustrating. I hardly keep cash with me and prefer making payments online. However, my wife prefers cash payments. She takes tuition for primary class students at home,” said Manoj Gupta, who was at ICICI bank in Lajpat Nagar to exchange Rs 2,000 notes.

“When the news of the withdrawal came out, she thought of purchasing some household items, but later, we decided to get the notes exchanged so that her savings are retained,” he said.

What Banks Have Said

Even though the situation on ground is a bit chaotic, banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) and leading private lender, HDFC Bank, have issued clarifications regarding the Rs 2,000 exchange rules.

The Punjab National Bank has said that no Aadhaar Card or official verified documents (OVD) required for exchange of the currency. Also, customers don’t have to fill any form for the same. The clarification came after old forms circulated online seeking additional personal information for exchanging Rs 2,000 currency notes.

The State Bank of India has also issued a statement saying that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. Moreover, SBI also added that no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange.

In a statement the HDFC Bank has made several reassurances. It said that the Rs 2,000 banknote will remain legal tender, you can use it for all your transactions and receive it as a form of payment. The bank also promised hassle-free Deposits of any quantity of Rs 2000 banknotes into your HDFC Bank account at any branch until 30 September 2023.

The HDFC Bank also promises easy exchange of Rs 2000 notes at any HDFC Bank branch from 23 May 2023 onwards until 30 September 2023 with a per day limit of Rs. 20,000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES