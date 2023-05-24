By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rs 2,000 Note Exchange: Banks Promise Smooth Facilitation On Paper, But Chaos & Confusion Playout On Ground
Being forced to wait in a queue amid this punishing heatwave in Delhi has added to people's fury. As per a PTI report, heated arguments erupted between the people and staff members at Punjab National Bank’s Lajpat Nagar branch.
Under Preparation Leads To Chaos
“Most of us want to exchange notes and if the bank is not able to do, then it is their fault if they haven’t made proper arrangements to exchange the Rs 2,000 currency. Why should we deposit them,” he said.
“The authorities should have anticipated the immense inconvenience this would cause. Standing in this scorching heat is taking a toll on us, especially the elderly,” Shivani Gupta said while standing in a queue at the branch.
Several people also complained about banks demanding identity proofs despite the government’s promise that no such documents would be required.
“There is confusion as some people are being asked to deposit the money in their accounts. Exchange is being denied. This development has left people feeling cheated and disillusioned. We expected a smooth exchange process,” Rajender Singh, a retired government employee, said.
“The banks should have been better prepared for this situation. They should have made proper arrangements to accommodate the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes instead of simply asking us to deposit them,” another disgruntled customer standing in a queue said.
“It’s extremely frustrating. I hardly keep cash with me and prefer making payments online. However, my wife prefers cash payments. She takes tuition for primary class students at home,” said Manoj Gupta, who was at ICICI bank in Lajpat Nagar to exchange Rs 2,000 notes.
“When the news of the withdrawal came out, she thought of purchasing some household items, but later, we decided to get the notes exchanged so that her savings are retained,” he said.
What Banks Have Said
