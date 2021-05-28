New Delhi: Fresh Rs 2000 notes were not supplied in the Financial Year of 2021-22, Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The printing of Rs 2000 currency notes has been stopped since 2019. Notably, Rs 2000 banknote is the current highest denomination currency in India. Also Read - With Current Speed of Vaccination, India Will See 3rd, 4th & 5th Wave of COVID-19, Warns Rahul Gandhi

RBI has stated these details in its Annual Report 2021. It has been stated that two of the highest denomination banknotes Rs 500 and Rs 2000 make up to the 85.7 per cent of all value banknotes in the country.

It has been reported that India's central bank has been keeping the number of the highest denomination banknotes in the country on the lower side.

In 2020, RBI stated that the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped way back in 2019. RBI cited security concerns behind its move to stop printing of Rs 2000 banknotes.

RBI annual Report 2020 stated that till March, 2018 the circulation of Rs 2000 banknotes was estimated at 33,632 lakh. This number dropped to 32,910 lakh at end of March, 2019. At the end of 2020, the number further slid to 27,398 lakh pieces.

In November 8, 2016, the Central government had banned Rs 1000 and Rs 500 banknotes which were the highest denomination then in India. The RBI had included Rs 2000 aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonitisation move.