Home

Business

Rs 2,000 Notes Not Accepted HERE From Today Onwards

Rs 2,000 Notes Not Accepted HERE From Today Onwards

One of the most popular e-commerce platforms will no longer accept Rs 2,000 notes for Cash on Delivery payments or Cashloads from today, September 19, 2023.

The last date to deposit and exchange Rs 2000 notes is September 20, 2023. (ANI Photo)

Rs 2,000 Notes: Amazon, one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in India, will no longer accept Rs 2,000 notes for Cash on Delivery (COD) payments or Cashloads from today, September 19, 2023.

Trending Now

“Starting September 19, 2023, we will not be accepting Rs 2,000 currency notes for Cash on Delivery (COD) orders or Cashloads. This is in accordance with the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on May 19, 2023,” Amazon said in its FAQs on using Rs 2,000 notes for Cash on Delivery (COD) Payments and Cashloads.

You may like to read

Third-party Policy

However, the online retailer said that if the product is delivered through a third-party courier partner, their own policies around the acceptance of Rs 2,000 currency notes will apply.

RBI Withdrew Rs 2000 Notes In May

To recall, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a surprising move announced on May 19, 2023, that the currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination would be withdrawn from circulation and gave the public time till September 30, 2023, to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Rs 2000 Note Remains Legal Tender

Also, the Rs 2000 notes continue to be legal tenders, unlike the demonetisation that was announced by PM Modi on November 8, 2016, which rendered Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes invalid.

“The Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30”, RBI said in a statement. In a release, the central bank said that this is being done under its “Clean Note Policy”.

Last Date To Deposit And Exchange Rs 2000 Notes

The last date to deposit and exchange Rs 2000 notes is September 20, 2023, and it can be done by either depositing them in your bank account or exchanging them with other notes from a bank.

The RBI has urged people to deposit or exchange the Rs 2000 banknotes still held by them to avoid any rush before the deadline of September 30, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES