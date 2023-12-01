Rs 2,000 Notes Totalling Rs 9,760 Cr Still With Public, Confirms RBI

Home

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said about Rs 9,760 crore worth of Rs. 2,000 notes are still with the public even though the last date to exchange the currency ended in October. The RBI however, said that nearly 97.26 per cent of the Rs 2,000 bank notes have been returned to the banking system. “The total value of Rs 2,000 bank notes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 bank notes was announced, has declined to Rs 9,760 crore as at the close of business on November 30, 2023,” the RBI said in a statement.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation. The Rs 2,000 bank notes were introduced in November 2016 following demonetisation of the then prevailing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes.

It is to be noted that the Rs 2,000 bank notes continue to be legal tender. People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices across the country. People can also send Rs 2,000 bank notes through India Post from any post office, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India.

Public and entities holding such notes were initially asked to either exchange or deposit them in bank accounts by September 30. The deadline was later extended to October 7. Both deposit and exchange services at bank branches were discontinued on October 7.

Starting October 8, individuals have been provided with the choice of either exchanging the currency or having the equivalent sum credited to their bank accounts at the 19 offices of the RBI.

Meanwhile, queues are being witnessed during the working hours at the RBI offices for exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 notes. The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the bank notes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

