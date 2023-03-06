Home

Rs 2,500 Monthly Allowance Announced For Unemployed Youth In Chhattisgarh: Check Eligibility

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said the unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years, who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month.

During the budget presentation, the Chhattisgarh government tried to cater to youths, farmers, labourers, women and employees in the election year.

Chhattisgarh Unemployment Allowance Latest Update: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday announced to give Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in the state. The announcement was made during the annual budget presentation. The state government presented budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the Finance portfolio, also announced a hike in the monthly honorariums of anganwadi workers, home guards, village kotwars and others.

Check Eligibility

“A new scheme to give allowance to the unemployed will be launched. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month,” CM Baghel said.

Notably, the announcement comes at a time when the state will go to polls later this year. On the urban transport front, the government has proposed a Lite metro project between Raipur and Durg.

He said a provision of Rs 250 crore has been made in the budget (for this purpose) and the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and sahayika (assistants) will be increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 and from Rs 3,250 to Rs 5,000, respectively.

Similarly, mini-anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 7,500 instead of the existing Rs 4,500, he said.The CM also announced an increment in the honorarium given to village Kotwaras based on the size of the area where they serve.

