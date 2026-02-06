Home

Rs 3 lakh crore will be spent on road infrastructure: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open next month, two more to be ready in 2027 | DETAILS

The government has placed significant emphasis on completing road projects and building new expressways in Budget 2026. A total of ₹3 lakh crore is allocated for this purpose. The Delhi-Dehradun expressway being built will open to the public next month, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by next year. Similarly, the Delhi-Katra expressway being built will be completed in a year, making it much easier to travel to Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as to Mata Vaishno Devi.

Rs 3 lakh crore will be spent on road infrastructure: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open next month, two more to be ready in 2027 | DETAILS (REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE)

The central government has placed special emphasis on strengthening infrastructure in this year’s budget. The budget also allocated ₹3 lakh crore for the infrastructure sector. This amount will be used to build new expressways and complete existing ones. The government is primarily focused on completing expressways. According to government information, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be dedicated to the public by 2027. There are several other expressways that will be completed soon.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, approximately 1,350 kilometers long, is being built, making it the country’s longest expressway. It will not only connect Delhi and Mumbai, but will also provide better connectivity to Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The budget was released with the goal of achieving a developed India by 2047. The budget also places special emphasis on eliminating traffic jams in Delhi. The government has allocated thousands of crores for this purpose.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will open next month

Construction of the expressway from Delhi to Dehradun began about five years ago. Its inauguration date has been postponed several times, but this time it is being claimed that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be opened to the public next month, i.e., March. This 210-kilometer-long expressway begins at Akshardham in Delhi and will take you to Dehradun in just two hours. Currently, it takes approximately six to seven hours to travel from Delhi to Dehradun.

Delhi-Katra Expressway to be completed soon?

According to information provided by the government, the expressway being built from Delhi to Katra will also be completed soon. A deadline of one year has been set for this. This means that the expressway from Delhi to Katra will be completed by the year 2027. This four-lane expressway, a 670-kilometer-long greenfield project, has been built. This highway starts from Bahadurgarh in Delhi and goes to Katra, or Vaishno Devi. It will also make it easier to travel to Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. Once completed, one can travel from Delhi to Amritsar in four hours, while the journey to Katra will be completed in just six hours. Currently, it takes more than 14 hours to cover this distance.

The government has made full preparations to alleviate traffic jams in Delhi in this year’s budget. This year’s budget has allocated ₹24,000 crore to alleviate traffic jams in Delhi. This money will be spent on building underground tunnels and flyovers to alleviate traffic jams in congested areas. The government has already announced the construction of a tunnel road from Delhi Central to the airport.

Banking sector has regained its strength

According to government data, banks were in a precarious position in 2014. This made it difficult for banks to approve large loans due to a lack of funds. Now, the banking sector has returned to a strong path, benefiting the country’s economic progress. Foreign investment is also rapidly increasing in the country, while foreign companies are also establishing their own businesses in India through a single system window.

