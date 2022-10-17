Mumbai: Tracxn Technologies has successfully completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) between October 10 and 12. The market analysis platform’s public offer was gracefully accepted by the investors as the three-day IPO was subscribed two times at the close.

Today, the IPO allotment status of Trackxn Technologies is out and subscribers can check their allotment status either through BSE website or IPO registrar website or the demat account. Details of each process will be mentioned further in the article.

According to NSE data, the Rs 309 crore IPO that offered 2.12 shares to the public received bids for 4.27 crore shares. The face value of Tracxn Technologies IPO was Rs 1 per share, the price band was Rs 75 to Rs 80 per share and 3,86,72,208 equity shares were up for the offer. Successful bidders are expected to receive the shares credited into their demat accounts by Wednesday, October 19.

Retail investors’ category was subscribed 4.87 times, the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.66 times, and quota for non-institutional buyers got subscribed 80 per cent, according to data from exchanges.

Tracxn Technologies is a B2B company that provides an enormous database of market-related data to private companies. From deal sourcing to deal diligence, Tracxon Technologies tracks and analyses private market companies and startups and has the largest global coverage in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and blockchain. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) rarely fail to attract customers. While many of them like Zomato and Nykaa brought good returns to the investors, some other highly anticipated ones like Paytm, LIC failed to do so.

HOW TO CHECK YOU ALLOTMENT STATUS

Through BSE Website

First, visit the official website of BSE and complete the login process.

After logging in, subscribers have to select the Tracxn Technologies IPO link.

Now the subscriber has to enter his Tracxn Technologies IPO application number and PAN Card details.

After entering all the required details, now complete the captcha verification process.

After submitting the details, the Tracxn Technologies IPO Allotment Status will open on the screen.

Through IPO Registrar Website

Visit the official website of the IPO registrar.

Click on the Tracxn Technologies IPO Allotment Status link that could be found on the homepage

Submit your PAN Card details and complete the captcha verification.

After submitting the details, Tracxn Technologies IPO Allotment Status will open on the screen.

Demat Account