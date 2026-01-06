Home

Rs 4510734550000: Apple ships Made In India iPhones across world, electronic exports grow 8x

Rs 4510734550000: Apple ships ‘Made In India’ iPhones across world, electronic exports grow 8x

Apple exported over USD50 billion worth of iPhones from India to markets across the world in 2025.

Rs 4510734550000: Apple ships ‘Made In India’ iPhones across world, electronic exports grow 8x

Apple Ships iPhones Worth USD50 Billion From India: After shifting major manufacturing from China, Apple has made India a major hub for the manufacturing of its products, specifically iPhones. The company exported more than 50 billion iPhones from India in 2025. The Cupertino giant exported over USD 50 billion worth of iPhones from the country in 2025, as confirmed by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. It is part of the country’s push in the manufacturing of electronic parts under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

How Many Iphones Did Apple Export From India?

Minister Vaishnav took to X and confirmed the development, stating that the company crossed a milestone of USD 50 billion, that too just by selling iPhone which are exported from India.

Informing about the development, the Vaishnav wrote, “In a major milestone for PM @narendramodi Ji’s ‘Make in India’ and our quest to become a producer economy, Apple ships $50 billion worth of mobile phones in 2025.”

Record iPhone Shipped From India

Reports state that the American tech giant shipped USD16 billion worth of iPhones from India in just nine months of the Financial Year 2026.

Apple – One Of The Largest Manufacturers Of Electronics

It is to be noted that Apple is one of the largest manufacturers of electronic items. It also creates more than 3.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The company partnered with the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme three years ago, in 2022.

The Indian government’s PLI scheme has attracted global players like Apple and Samsung to manufacture in the country.

Talking about the South Korean tech giant – Samsung, it shipped nearly USD17 billion worth of electronic products from FY 2021 to FY 2025.

Notably, Apple’s decision to manufacture its products in India has led to major growth in the domestic industry.

India currently has five iPhone factories—three run by Tata and two by Foxconn—anchoring a supply chain of nearly 45 companies, including many MSMEs.

Apple currently operates five iPhone factories, out of which three are run by Tata and two are run by Foxconn.

Indian Electronics Exports Increase By 8 Times

Vaishnav stated that the overall growth of the Indian electronics industry is hinting at an impressive increase of 6 to 8 times.

“Electronics production has increased 6 times in the last 11 years. And electronics exports have grown 8 times under PM Modi Ji’s focused leadership,” Vaishnav said.

He said that electronics products have become the top 3 exported items for the country.

