New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services Ltd's, that opened on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, was oversubscribed within a few hours on the first day of bidding. The three-day IPO, with a price band of Rs 308-Rs 326, was subscribed 1.19 times on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) as of 2:15 PM. The three-day issue ends on August 26.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed this issue 5.85 times, while Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed the issue 0.47 times, reported Zee Business. Only 9,108 share bids were received in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category where 51,72,711 shares are available for subscription, the report added.

Around the same time, DreamFolks IPO was subscribed 0.62 times on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) where RIIs subscribed the issue 3.05 times, and NIIs 0.23 times.

