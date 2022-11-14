Rs 635 Cr Keystone Realtors IPO To Open Today: GMP, Price Range & Other Details

At the IPO level, the price Keystone Realtors' fixed is between ₹514 to ₹541 per share and the lot includes 27 shares. The IPO will be listed on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Mumbai: Rustomjee Group company Keystone Realtors’ initial public offering (IPO) goes live today and the offer concludes on November 16. The Mumbai-based realty developer plans to raise ₹635 crores where ₹560 crores be a fresh issue and ₹75 crores will be offer on sale (OFS). Keystone Realtors Ltd (KRL) is one of Mumbai’s most prominent realty developers. KRL commands a market share of 28 per cent in Khar, 23 per cent in Juhu , 11 per cent in Bandra East, 14 per cent in Virar, 3 per cent in Thane, 5 per cent in Bhandup, according to Chittoorgarh.

Opening Date Nov 14, 2022 Closing Date Nov 16, 2022 Basis of Allotment Nov 21, 2022 Initiation of Refunds Nov 22, 2022 Credit of Shares to Demat Nov 23, 2022 Listing Date Nov 24, 2022

Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry, and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta are the company promoters are the promoters of the company. The promoters of the company hold 96.71 per cent of shares pre-IPO and post-IPO, the share holding is 87.92 per cent. Experts are positive about the IPO saying that the valuation is attractive and the uptick in the real estate sector will prove beneficial to the company. Reliance Securities have recommended ‘subscribe’ to the issue.