- Zerodha has now come up with a service through which it will alert the account holders’ nominees over email or SMS if their accounts become dormant. “We will alert your nominee(s) over email/SMS if your account becomes dormant after one whole year of inactivity and you do not activate it by performing reKYC in time in response to the notifications we send you,” Zerodha said.
- This is to ensure that the nominee(s) are informed of the existence of the trading and demat account and the nomination in case of any unfortunate eventualities, Zerodha added.
- “Most people miss adding nominees to their demat account, partly because adding a nominee was an offline process. This leads to issues in the case of unforeseen events. Not anymore. You can now add up to 3 nominees online. We’ll also alert your nominees if your account is dormant,” the brokerage firm tweeted.
- Meanwhile, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said he hoped that banks and others would follow this. “There’s at least Rs 80,000 crores of unclaimed money across Banks, Mutual funds, Demats, & more. We are hoping this alert feature which notifies nominees when accounts become dormant & they don’t reKYC, can help in solving this problem. Hopefully, the Banks & others follow,” Kamath said.
- Notably, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has framed the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) Scheme, 2014. According to the Scheme, such unclaimed amount lying with banks must be credited to the DEAF. Subsequently, the DEAF is entrusted with the responsibility to utilize the amount for promotion of depositors’ interest. RBI has also advised lenders to find the whereabouts of the account holders of these unclaimed deposits or inoperative accounts, PTI reported.
- Similarly, all insurers, who have unclaimed amounts of policyholders for a period of more than 10 years, must transfer such funds to the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund (SCWF) every year. The SCWF is used for schemes for promoting the welfare of senior citizens, as per the PTI report.