New Delhi: A staggering amount of around Rs 82,000 crore of unclaimed money is lying idle across banks, mutual funds, demat accounts, insurance and provident fund (PF). The unprecedent situation has arrived as one’s account renders dormant after one year of inactivity.Also Read - Not Getting Selected For T20 World Cup Not The End of it All: Mohammed Siraj

Recent reports have showed that a corpus of more than Rs 82,000 crore is lying unclaimed deposits in the country. PF accounts have Rs 26,497 crore, bank accounts have Rs 18,381 crore, mutual fund accounts have Rs 17,880 crore, LIC policies have Rs 15,167 crore, Fixed Deposits have Rs 4,820 crore, and dividends have Rs 4,100 crore, according to details provided by Zerodha. Also Read - Ganapati Bappa In IPS Avatar: Mumbai Police Portrays Lord Ganesha As Police Officer, Call Him 'India's Premier Security'