Rs 94950500000000: How rich could Elon Musk become? What his projected wealth could buy?

Most of Elon Musk's net worth exists on paper via ownership stakes in different companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, and the value depends on market performance.

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Rs 94950500000000: How rich could Elon Musk become? What could his projected wealth buy? | Image: ANI

Elon Musk, who is already the world’s richest man, could soon achieve a financial milestone never before reached by any person. Adding another record to his name, Musk could become the first trillionaire. If the current projection is true, the Tesla chief’s net worth could cross the USD 1 trillion mark.

At current exchange rates, the business tycoon’s projected wealth is estimated at around Rs 9,49,50,50,00,00,000. But do you know the source of his enormous fortune? Well, most of Musk’s fortune comes from his holdings and stock options in Tesla, valued approx USD 273 billion. His wealth could surge further as the future IPO of SpaceX is expected to increase his wealth by nearly USD 841 billion, as per a report by CNN.

If you are imagining that Elon Musk’s wealth is visible like Scrooge McDuck, so you are wrong. His wealth exists on paper via ownership stakes in companies, whose value depends on the performance of the market. The trillion-dollar fortune would be larger than the economies of several countries.

Fortune Surpasses the Economies Of Several Countries

There are very few countries that generate an annual economic output greater than Elon Musk’s projected wealth. Several economies, including Taiwan (USD977 billion), Ireland (USD779 billion), Sweden (USD760 billion) and Singapore (USD660 billion), would still be less than his projected fortune.

Musk’s Projected Fortune Is Greater Than the Combined Wealth of Several Tech Billionaires

If we compare Musk’s wealth with that of his fellow tech billionaires, the combined wealth of the richest entrepreneurs is only slightly above Musk’s projected valuation.

These entrepreneurs include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and their estimated wealth is around USD1.09 trillion,

Wealth More Than All Property In Houston

The SpaceX chief’s projected fortune would surpass the combined value of all properties in Houston, which is USA’s third-largest city.

As per the available data, all property in the Texas is worth about USD 79 billion.

Musk’s Wealth Enough To Buy Most Major Sports Teams

According to Forbes, world’s 50 most valuable sports teams are worth a combined USD 353 billion, far below USD 1 trillion. Such a fortune could buy almost every major professional sports team globally.