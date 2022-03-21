New Delhi: Baba Ramdev announced that Patanjali Ayurveda group-controlled Ruchi Soya Industries will hit the capital markets with a Rs 4,300-crore follow-on offer on March 24. The company will re-list after the bankruptcy process. The management of the company announced a major discount on the share price. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 615-650, according to reports.Also Read - Baba Ramdev-Backed Ruchi Soya To Open Rs 4,300 Crore FPO On March 24

Addressing the media on Monday, Ramdev said that he aims to make Ruchi Soya 'a global brand'. He also said that his company is committed to serving India. Ramdev also added that his company is not only a commodity company but FMCG, a food and nutraceuticals company.

Ramdev also tweeted, "Come together with Ruchi Soya, create history to make the country healthy, prosperous and powerful."

At the upper end, Patanjali, which now owns 98.9 per cent of the company, will dilute around 19 per cent and 18 per cent at the lower end of the price band. The remaining 6-7 per cent, to meet the mandatory 25 per cent public float, will be diluted before the Sebi deadline of December 2022, the company said.

Ruchi Soya is among the largest branded edible oil company with its flagship brand Ruchi Gold, which is one the largest selling palm oil brands in the country. Its other leading brands include Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Sunlight. It is also the pioneer and largest manufacturer of soya foods under the brand name of Nutrela with a 40 per cent market share.

Since the takeover, Patanjali has allowed Ruchi to sell its packaged food portfolio of biscuits, cookies, rusks, noodles, and breakfast cereals, making it one of the leading FMCG, health and wellness companies.

(With agency inputs)