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BIG step by UIDAI, no more hassle of providing Aadhaar-OTP, KYC to be offline | Details

BIG step by UIDAI, no more hassle of providing Aadhaar-OTP, KYC to be offline | Details

Aadhaar Offline KYC Process: UIDAI has digitalised the way Aadhaar is used, but even today, there are many places where people still provide their physical Aadhaar cards for offline KYC.

BIG step by UIDAI, no more hassle of providing Aadhaar-OTP, KYC to be offline | Details

UIDAI Paperless eKYC Benefits: UIDAI recently launched the new Aadhaar app, making KYC through Aadhaar digital and easy. However, even today, in some places, a physical copy of the Aadhaar card is required for offline KYC. Consequently, most people present their Aadhaar card physically for offline KYC. However, few people know that UIDAI also offers offline KYC. This is useful in situations where someone needs to show their physical Aadhaar. This offline process eliminates the need to share your Aadhaar number.

It’s worth noting that UIDAI’s offline KYC process is available on their official website, and you can take advantage of it in just a few steps to protect your Aadhaar data and your privacy. This allows you to keep your data secure even in places where providing a physical Aadhaar card is mandatory.

Benefits of Offline KYC feature:

This method is paperless and you do not have to give your Aadhaar card anywhere.

With this, you can complete your KYC without a mobile network or an OTP. This is why it’s called offline KYC.

If you use this, you will not have to give your Aadhaar physically to anyone.

Instead, offline KYC uses a secure digital file or QR code.

You can also decide which data to share during offline KYC. However, if you hand over your

Aadhaar to someone, there’s a risk that all the details on the card could be leaked.

This process also eliminates the need for biometrics such as fingerprints or iris scans, making offline KYC much easier.

Despite being offline, UIDAI has designed it to be tamper-proof. The KYC file is digitally signed, so any tampering is immediately detected by the verification software.

To do offline Aadhaar KYC, you need to

You will have to visit the official website of UIDAI myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

After this, login through your Aadhar and OTP.

When the dashboard opens, you will see many options, while scrolling down you will see the Offline e-KYC icon, click on it.

Now create a 4-digit Share Code of your choice, such as 1234. This will act as your password, which will be used to open the file offline.

After entering the share code, click on the Download button.

After this, a .zip file will be downloaded to your computer or phone, which will safely contain your Aadhaar data.

Now wherever you have to get KYC done like bank, telecom operator or any other institution, give the ZIP file and your created 4 digit share code.

The institute will complete your offline KYC with the help of your file and code.

Three things to keep in mind

The four-digit code you create for offline KYC is your Aadhaar key. Therefore, share this code only in the right places.

Your Aadhaar file is downloaded from the UIDAI site in .zip format. Do not change this format or make any changes to its name.

This file is not always valid. Therefore, it is a good idea to download a new file when completing your KYC.

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