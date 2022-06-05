New Delhi: The rules related to payment via cheques and DDs have been changed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to the latest report by Economic Times, now these papers will have to be submitted in the name of the commissioner of MCD only. Earlier, it was submitted in the name of commissioners of three municipal corporations. These were merged to form one MCD. The new payment rule will be applicable from June 6, 2022.Also Read - COVID-19 Treatment Facility And Police Unable to Locate Goa Barman After he Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The MCD was trifurcated by then CM Sheila Dikshit in 2012. Three civic bodies namely, North, South, and East were formed to run the city. However, on May 22, 2022, the present government passed the law, uniting all the civic bodies into one common body again. Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assumed the charge of MCD’s new special officer and commissioner, respectively. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 Controversy: MCDs Claim Death Toll Twice Higher Than Kejriwal Govt

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations would be kept active till June 5, 2022, so that online payments processed by third-party agencies or any cheques in the pipeline can be realized and get credited to old bank accounts, the MCD had said on Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra's Plastic Ban to Cause Loss of Rs 15,000 Crore And Over 3 Lakh Jobs, Says Report

Cheques, DDs will not be accepted if submitted by any other name

On Saturday, in a statement, the MCD said, cheques or demand drafts related to payments have to be submitted in the name of the commissioner of the MCD only, and these won’t be accepted, if submitted by any other name.

The payroll system of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation is to be extended to other zones of the reunified MCD, the civic body said on Friday.

Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Gyanesh Bharti has directed the finance department to open “new bank accounts” of various departments as also payment gateways, the MCD said on Friday.

(With agency inputs)