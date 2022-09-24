Pune: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the rupee has “held back very well” when compared to other currencies against the US Dollar. The Reserve Bank and the Finance Ministry are keeping a very close watch over the developments, the finance minister told reporters after the domestic currency sunk to a lifetime low against the greenback.Also Read - Rupee Hits All-Time Low For Second Straight Day! Opens 25 Paisa Lower At 81.09 Against Dollar

"If any one currency which has held its own and did not get into fluctuation or volatility as much as other currencies it is the Indian rupee. We have held back very well," she told reporters here on the final day of her three-day visit to Pune district which is a stronghold of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. She also asked a reporter to do a study on how the other currencies are behaving against the US dollar in the latest round of depreciation.

