New Delhi: The Indian Rupee has once again witnessed a fresh all-time low against the United States Dollar. At 4:15 am UTC (9:45 AM IST), Rupee was at a low of 81.22 against the USD. Today, Rupee opened 25 paisa lower at 81.09 per dollar versus yesterday's close of 80.86 per dollar.

Rupee has been trading at record lows ever since the US Federal Reserve announced the 75 basis point rate hike from 3.0 per cent to 3.25 per cent. Dollar has advanced against Chinese Yuan, but depreciated against Japanese Yen after Japan's first intervention in about 32 years.

At 4:24 am UTC, Chinese Yuan stood at 7.10 against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen stood at 142.28 against the US Dollar.