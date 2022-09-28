Rupee Hits New Low: The rupee depreciated 40 paise to an all-time low of 81.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.90 against the greenback, then fell to 81.93, registering a fall of 40 paise over its previous closing.Also Read - Rupee Has Held Back Very Well Against Dollar; RBI & Finance Ministry Watching Developments: Nirmala Sitharaman

On Tuesday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the dollar. The rupee opened weaker on Wednesday as the dollar resumed its upward momentum supported by hawkish Fed talk, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Why is the rupee falling vs US dollar?

Former Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian elaborated why the US dollar is on the march, putting pressure on other currencies, including the rupee.

A🧵on ₹ depreciation. See chart below. where ALL currencies have depreciated more year-to-date against the USD than ₹. While ₹ has depreciated 8% year-to-date, $ index has appreciated 18.8% over the same period. 1/n pic.twitter.com/WB9rWBR3a2 — Prof. K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) September 26, 2022

“Why is the dollar appreciating? Combination of i) “flight to safety” where the US is considered a safe destination by investors; ii) “home bias” with the US being home for the majority of investors; and iii) dollar yields are rising and are expected to rise more because of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the US,” the former CEA said in a series of tweets.

All Eyes On RBI Monetary Policy Meeting

Meanwhile, investors are eying the RBI monetary policy meeting scheduled to begin from today. The decision of the rate-setting panel would be announced on Friday (September 30). The RBI, which has since May raised the short-term lending rate (repo) by 140 basis points (bps), may again go for a 50-bps increase to take it to a three-year high of 5.9 per cent, said experts. The central bank had raised the repo rate by 40 bps in May and 50 bps each in June and August. The present rate is 5.4 per cent. The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which had started showing signs of moderation since May, has again firmed up to 7 per cent in August. The RBI takes into account retail inflation while framing its bi-monthly monetary policy.