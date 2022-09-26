New Delhi: There seems to be no end to the Indian Rupee’s downward rally. Even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exuded confidence that the Indian Rupee “held up very well” against the United States Dollar, comparing it with other currencies, the Indian Rupee continues to hit fresh all-time lows against the US Dollar.Also Read - Rupee Has Held Back Very Well Against Dollar; RBI & Finance Ministry Watching Developments: Nirmala Sitharaman

At 10:19 AM IST, the Indian Rupee had fallen as much as 81.52 against the US Dollar. News agency ANI reported that the Rupee , on Monday, opened at a record low of 81.54 against the US Dollar.