Rupee surges 1% against US dollar after aggressive RBI intervention – Here are the measures announced for currency

Indian rupee emerged as one of Asia's strongest-performing currencies, even as most Asian currencies moved within a narrow range.

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Rupee surges 1% against US dollar after aggressive RBI intervention – Here are the measures announced for currency | Image: AI

Rupee Rises 1% Against US Dollar: In a significant development, Indian rupee on Monday gained a major 1 percent at the beginning of the trading as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased currency pressure by shifting oil companies’ dollar buying away from the spot market, further curbing corporate demand for US currency. Rupee started the Monday’s session at 95.76 against the US dollar – a major surge as compared to Friday’s closing level, which was 96.73. Interestingly, the Indian currency has emerged as one of Asia’s strongest-performing currencies as most of Asian currencies fluctuated within a narrow range. However, the rupee has lost 6.6 percent against the American currency this year, despite Monday’s surge, Reuters reported.

RBI Moves to Curb Oil Dollar Demand and Corporate Hedging

RBI introduced steps to tackle two primary drivers pushing the rupee down, heavy dollar buying by oil companies and aggressive corporate hedging.

High crude oil prices forced oil marketing companies to continuously buy large amounts of US dollars.

Fearing a further drop in the Indian currency, importers rushed to buy forward dollars in order to lock in future exchange rates.

While meant to protect businesses from rising costs, this sharp surge in hedging demand ironically intensified market pressure and dragged the rupee lower.

This has created a cycle in which investors’ expectations of depreciation fueled more hedging, making the Indian currency weaker and reinforcing those expectations, lowering transaction limits for trades lacking proven underlying exposure and making a 20 cash reserve mandatory for banks on specific foreign-exchange contracts.

The measures taken by the RBI could make hedging against a weaker rupee more expensive.

RBI FX Restrictions

According to bankers, these restrictions apply only to current account transactions and do not cover every foreign-exchange transaction. The 20 percent case reserve order doesn’t apply on companies hedging external commercial borrowings and foreign portfolio investors trying to hedge their investments in India.

However, the Indian currency has recovered sharply after the RBI’s announcement, but according to experts, the durability of the gains will depend on easing underlying pressures on the currency.