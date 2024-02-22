Rushil Decor Shares Gain Around 2 Percent As Board Approves JV With Modala Panels And Boards | Details Here

Home

The proposed shareholding of RDL & Modala group in the proposed new joint venture company will be in the ratio of 51% and 49% respectively.

Share Market News: Shares of Rushil Decor gained around 2 percent on Thursday i.e. February 22. The counter opened at Rs 338.45 and surged 1.8 percent to touch the day’s high of Rs 341.60. The gain in share price of Rushil Decor, which has a market cap of around Rs 895 crore, comes as the board has approved the incorporation of a subsidiary company by entering into a joint venture agreement with Modala Panels and Boards through its proprietor Dr MN Rao.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile movement in early trade on Thursday, amid mixed trends in the global markets.

After opening on a sluggish note, Sensex turned positive and rose 7.58 points or 0.01 per cent to 72,630.67 points. But the 30-share benchmark soon reversed the momentum and fell sharply by 381.94 points or 0.53 per cent to 72,241.15 points.

The broader Nifty also showed some resistance initially but gave in to the selling pressure and declined 148.40 points or 0.67 per cent to 21,906.65 points.

On Wednesday, US stocks finished mostly higher while European shares ended on a mixed note.

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed most policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates early.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak. While Sensex fell 434.31 points to close at 72,623.09 points, Nifty declined 141.90 points to end the day at 22,055.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they purchased securities worth Rs 284.66 crore.

