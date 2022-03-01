New Delhi: Countries across the globe have been actively imposing sanctions on Russia for its military aggression on Ukraine. In the last couple of days, the US, EU, Germany, France and Italy among others have imposed additional sanctions to isolate Russia’s economy from the world.Also Read - The Simpsons Show Solidarity With Ukraine, Raise Ukrainian Flags In New Cartoon

Russian banks have been removed from the SWIFT messaging system that facilitates international transactions. The failure to make international payments has hurt Russia's Ruble massively. The currency plunged as much as 32 per cent against the dollar to historic lows of 111 per dollar. The value of one dollar was 78 rubles just a few days ago.

Along with this, Apple and Google have deactivated Apple Pay and Google Pay for the residents of Russia.

What will happen if Russia is de-SWIFTed?

SWIFT stands for global Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecom. It helps over 11,000 banks across the globe to share information related to international payments.

After the ban on Russia, the banks in Russia will have to share this information via telephone or fax. According to Economic Times, this may mean that other banks may stop trading with Russian banks altogether. This might be a big blow to Russia as it depends massively on international payments for the oil, gas and agricultural products it supplies.

However, the report by ET also said that the list of banks has not been released yet by the EU.

Is Russia Prepared To Face Sanctions?

It might seem so. Over the past decade, Russia has amassed massive reserves worth $600 billion in the form of gold and bonds. But once the SWIFT ban is imposed, the Bank of Russia, Central Bank of Russia, will not be able to sell the reserves.

This becomes a bigger problem when the currency is nosediving. The failure to encash reserves will lead to higher inflation and incapability to meet domestic demand. Further, a large part of consumable goods in Russia is imported from the US. If its supply gets disrupted, the middle class will be left helpless.

How Has Russia Economy Changed Since Ban?

Since the sanctions have been imposed, the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) has plunged substantially. On the day of the announcement of war, MOEX wiped almost half of the investors’ wealth. The central bank of Russia has halted trading on the stock exchange a number of times to prevent further falls.

The ruble has hit an all-time low against the dollar. Also, according to ET, the cost of borrowing by the government in Russia has doubled. Credit rating agencies across the globe have downgraded Russia’s credit status, the latest one is S&P.

What Is In It For India?

According to the report, the fall in the value of the ruble might make exports cheaper for India. India has a major dependency on defence imports from Russia. For the unversed, when the value of one currency falls, other countries can purchase more of the same goods at the same price. If the ruble continues to fall, imports to India may get a lot cheaper.