New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, according to a report by Reuters. Putin took the step due to high pressure from Western countries in the form of sanctions and reprisals. The global markets, expectedly, have reacted sharply to it.

Hong Kong's benchmark index Hang Seng was trading 0.7 per cent of 162 points below on Monday. On the other hand, Japan's Nikkei index recovered from the losses of around 200 points and was trading flat at 0.01 per cent gans. China's composite index too was trading flat with 0.01 per cent losses.

Indian share market opened over 800 points in the red. But it was quick to recover. As of 11:10 AM, Sensex today was trading at 55,560 points, 300 points lower than the previous close. Nifty on the other hand, was trading below 16,600. It had fallen below 16,400 soon after opening on Monday.

EU Sends Weapons To A Country At War For First Time

According to Reuters, it is for the first time in history that the European Union (EU) has decided to supply weapons to a country at war. The 27-country union has decided to send weapons worth $507 million to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

Earlier the US had also announced support to Ukraine through monetary supply for defence.

After the imposition of a series of sanctions on Russia, including the removal from the SWIFT system of payment, the currency Ruble plunged nearly 30 per cent against the dollar on Monday. Since the Russia Ukraine war, the currency has taken a heavy beating. The value of one dollar has jumped from 82 rubles to over 118 rubles in just a matter of days.