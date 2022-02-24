New Delhi: Amidst the escalation of military operations in Ukraine, the Russian Ruble was facing a free fall on Thursday. The value of one Dollar is currently 86.9 ruble according to data on exchangerates.org. The value of the currency was 76 ruble on February 17, 2022.Also Read - Picture Captures Explosions in Kyiv After Vladimir Putin Launches Invasion of Ukraine

The Moscow stock exchange has also suspended trading of shares until further notice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine on Thursday. He has also announced that those who interfere will have to face consequences of the level that the world has 'never seen before'.

The crude oil prices were burgeoning as they crossed the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since 2014. According to media reports, blasts have been heard in the capital city of Kyiv. Reports have also stated that the port city of Odessa has been seeing heavy bombing. It is situated near the Black Sea.

The black sea serves as a major channel for the transportation of oil and wheat to Europe. Russia is the second-largest exporter of oil and the largest exporter of wheat.