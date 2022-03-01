New Delhi: From Elon Musk’s Tesla to telecom giant Vodafone, companies are making efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis that has emerged due to the Russia Ukraine war. Scores of refugees are reaching the borders of neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary. In all this, various telcos have either made international calling to Ukraine free or have waived roaming charges.Also Read - 400 Specially Trained Russian Mercenaries Flown In From Africa To Kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy: Report

According to Reuters, telecom group ETNO said that over 13 member companies of the body have taken steps to help the Ukrainians. Few more companies are expected to join the list in the coming days. Also Read - Indians Asked to Leave Kyiv ‘Urgently Through Any Means Available’

The report further said that some companies are also providing free SIM cards to the refugees arriving in the neighbouring countries. Some are also providing free Wifi in the refugee camps. The funds to facilitate this are being collected under the ‘SMS Donation’ programme. The proceedings are also being used to fund other NGOs in Ukraine. Also Read - Operation Ganga: PM Modi Asks IAF To Join Mission To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Ukraine

According to the report, Verizon has removed the roaming charges on calls and SMSs to Ukraine till March 10. On the other hand, AT&T has made unlimited long-distance calling to Ukraine free till March 7.

List Of Companies That Have Made Calls To Ukraine Free Or Waived Roaming