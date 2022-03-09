Russia-Ukraine War: As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered 14th day on Wednesday, it was learnt that over 300 firms so far have shut down their operations in Russia so far. On the other hand, Russia is facing global criticism for attacking Ukraine. The anger over Ukraine invasion has led to sanctions by the West as well as several companies shutting their operations in Moscow and other Russian cities. A report by Yale School of Management stated that more than 300 companies have left Russia in the past two weeks.Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Soldier Proposes to Girlfriend at Checkpoint, Video Melts Hearts | Watch

Notably, luxury watch brand Rolex is the latest firm to halt Russia operations, according to Spectator Index. In a similar manner, fast-food giants like McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and beverages maker Coca-Cola have already announced the suspension of their operations in Russia. Also Read - From Ford To Hyundai: Which Auto Giants Have Decided To Move Away From Russia?

In the meantime, the US has imposed an immediate ban on imports of Russian energy, sparking a further increase in the oil price, which rose around four per cent on Tuesday. Also Read - Russian Ruble Is Now Worth Less Than 1 US Cent After West Tightens Sections

Considered as the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil, Russia has warned that the cost of oil will skyrocket further if the West implements bans.

The UK said it aimed to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022. Moreover, the European Union (EU) plans to cut dependency on Russian gas this year by two-thirds.

List of big companies that have halted operations in Russia so far:

Rolex

McDonald’s

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Starbucks

Netflix

TikTok

Samsung

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

General Electric

General Motors

Ford Motor Co

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corp

Volvo AB

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Shell

Unilever

Levi Strauss and Co

Microsoft

Apple

Nike

Conde Nast

Apart from this list of companies, there are some Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Co, Paramount Pictures, Sony Corp, and AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, have also halted or postponed the release of movies in Russia.