Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova. Issuing an official statement, the global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighboring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," the IMF said in a statement after a board meeting chaired by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy," it warned, noting that the crisis was creating an adverse shock to inflation and economic activity at a time when price pressures were already high.

It said price shocks would be felt worldwide, and authorities should provide fiscal support for poor households for whom food and fuel made up a higher proportion of expenses, adding that the economic damage would increase if the war escalated.