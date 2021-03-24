Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is all set to sell a total of 15 per cent of stake to raise over Rs 750 crore, according to a report by Zee Business. As part of the procedure, the RVNL Offer for Sale is opening today. While, the Offer for sale in RVNL on Wednesday is opening only for Non Retail Investors, Retail investors can bid on Thursday, according to a tweet by Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Retail Investors will be allowed to bid on March 25 as the Central would look to divest 10 per cent equity with a 5 per cent “Green Shoe Option”, the tweet by Secretary, DIPAM reads. It must be noted that RVNL is a Government of India enterprise. Also Read - Photographer Sends Drone Over Erupting Volcano, Video Captures Incredible Moment of Lava Spitting Out | Watch

