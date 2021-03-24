Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is all set to sell a total of 15 per cent of stake to raise over Rs 750 crore, according to a report by Zee Business. As part of the procedure, the RVNL Offer for Sale is opening today. While, the Offer for sale in RVNL on Wednesday is opening only for Non Retail Investors, Retail investors can bid on Thursday, according to a tweet by Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Retail Investors will be allowed to bid on March 25 as the Central would look to divest 10 per cent equity with a 5 per cent “Green Shoe Option”, the tweet by Secretary, DIPAM reads. It must be noted that RVNL is a Government of India enterprise. Also Read - Photographer Sends Drone Over Erupting Volcano, Video Captures Incredible Moment of Lava Spitting Out | Watch
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Offer For Sale (OFS) by Government – All You Need to Know Also Read - Zlatan Ibrahimovic Breaks Down in Tears: AC Milan Striker Reveals His Son's Reaction on Returning to Sweden National Team
Also Read - Eijaz Khan to Undergo Therapy, Says 'Pavitra Punia is my Companion And I Want Her to be That'
- In a “revised notice”, Executive Director (PSU) Vinay Srivastava stated that there would be Offer for sale of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) by its promoter, the President of India, acting through Ministry of Railways, Government of India, through stock exchange mechanism.
- Rail Vikas Nigam Limited stocks has named BSE and NSE as the stock exchange where orders can be placed. While, BSE will act as the designated stock exchange, NSE clearing limited is designated clearing corporation.
- In the retail category, 10 per cent of the Offer Shares has been reserved for allocation to Retail Investors.
- In the employee category, Equity Shares up to 5 per cent has been offered to eligible employees. The eligible employees can apply for Equity shares up to Rs 5 lakh.
- A total number of 20,85,02,010 Equity Shares, representing 10 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company are being offered.
- Maximum of 10,85,02,010 equity shares representing 5 per cent of the total paid up security capital of the company can be chosen by sellers to sell over and above made at point 8 and above.
- The floor price for the offer has been kept at Rs 27.50 per equity shares.
- Meanwhile, RVNL shares at BSE Sensex closed at Rs 30.30. The RVNL shares have an upper price band of Rs 36.45 and a lower price band of Rs 24.35.