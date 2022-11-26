Special Trains To Run For Sabarimala Devotees For 2 Month Pilgrim Season | Check Full Schedule

In view of pilgrim season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating 38 Sabarimala special trains in December and January to clear the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims.

According to the schedule, the first phase of the present season ends on December 27, to reopen on December 30 for the second phase. The religious festivities will conclude on January 14 – ‘Makara Vilakku’ – when a celestial light appears on the horizon thrice, soon after sunset.

SPECIAL TRAINS FOR SABARIMALA PILGRIMS SCHEDULE

These trains will be operated between various destinations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Kollam and Kottayam in Kerala.

Hyderabad-Kollam special trains will be operated every Monday on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2,9 and 16. The special trains between Kollam and Hyderabad will run every Tuesday on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Jauary 3,10 and 17. Narsapur-Kottayam special train will be operated every Friday on December 2, 9, 16 and 30 and January 6 and 13. In the return direction, the special train will run on December 3,10,17 and 31 and Jnuary 7 and 14 (Saturdays). Special trains between Secunderabad and Kottayam will be operated on December 4, 11, 18 and 25 and January 1 and 8 (Sundays). Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains are scheduled on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2 and 9 (Monday).

SABARIMALA SPECIAL TRAINS ROUTE

Hyderabad-Kollam-Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions.

Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.

Secunderabad-Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions.

These trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four kilometres uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 kms from the capital city.