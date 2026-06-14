Sabarmati-Bikaner Express to be launched soon; will improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat

The launch of this service will make it significantly easier for passengers to reach key tourist destinations in both Gujarat and Rajasthan.

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New Delhi: Travellers in Rajasthan and Gujarat are set to receive the gift of a new rail service soon. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will shortly flag off a new express train running between Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) and Bikaner (Lalgarh). This train will provide a direct, fast, and convenient rail link between the two states.

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Tourism, Trade, And Social Connectivity Will Improve

Connecting two major states in Western India, the Sabarmati-Bikaner (Lalgarh) Express will boost tourism, trade, and social connectivity. The launch of this service will make it significantly easier for passengers to reach key tourist destinations in both Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Bonanza For Tourists

Tourists wishing to experience attractions such as the Sabarmati Riverfront, Modhera Sun Temple, the historic ‘Rani ki Vav’ in Patan, and Ahmedabad’s rich cultural heritage will now have better rail access to Bikaner, Junagarh Fort, Karni Mata Temple, Lalgarh Palace, and desert tourism sites. Similarly, travellers from Rajasthan heading to Gujarat will also benefit from a direct and convenient rail option.

Journey of Approximately 740 Kilometers

Covering a journey of approximately 740 kilometres, this train will benefit the districts of Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, and Banaskantha in Gujarat, as well as Jalore, Balotra, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Bikaner in Rajasthan. Key stops for the train will include Sabarmati, Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar-Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, Bikaner, and Lalgarh stations.

According to railway officials, the launch of this service will establish a daily express rail link between Bikaner and Sabarmati. This will particularly benefit students, working professionals, businesspeople, and tourists. Additionally, economic activities, trade relations, and cultural exchanges between the two states will receive a new impetus.

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In recent times, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has flagged off various train services from Jodhpur and inaugurated a coach care complex in Jodhpur. Furthermore, announcements were made regarding the operation of the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches and the extension of the Sabarmati-Jodhpur Express to Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, the launch of the new Bhuj-Jalore-Pali-Delhi train service has provided several areas in western Rajasthan with direct rail connectivity to Delhi and Bhuj for the first time.

(With IANS inputs)