Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hoisted the Tricolour at the Vidhan Bhawan for the sixth consecutive year. In his address on the occasion, the chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh has become the most preferred destination for investors in the past five and a half years.

He said that the state had moved ahead with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'.

“Service, safety and good governance are our priority. For the first time in the history of UP, any government has been repeated. The government is moving ahead with inclusive development,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that during the corona pandemic, 15 crore families were given free ration. Uttar Pradesh is the state with the highest number of vaccinations.

Other schemes, including Ayushman Bharat have reached the people and nearly 1.70 crore families have got the benefit of Ujjwala Yojana.

“We have succeeded in doubling the GDP of UP within five years. We have also worked to give the benefit of houses to 34 lakh families of the state. Women and sisters have moved forward by joining 10 lakh volunteer groups in the state. Uttar Pradesh has become the leading state to implement the National Education Policy,” he said.

He further said that the government has worked to realize the dream of village self-government in rural areas.

“We have done the work of providing electricity to the villages of Uttar Pradesh. The government has given the benefit of Kanya Sumangala Yojana to the daughters. We have implemented Har Ghar Nal Yojana,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)