New Delhi: Sachin Bansal-owned Navi Technologies is expected to file draft papers for Initial Public Offer (IPO) worth Rs 4,000 crore by the end of the current week. According to a report by Economic Times, the company is likely to launch its IPO in June 2022.

For the unversed, Bansal founded Flipkart in 2007 but quit the company in 2018 after it was acquired by Walmart. He currently holds 97 per cent of the stake in Navi, the report added.

The entire issue will be through the issue of new shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Bansal will, therefore, retail the majority stake in the company after the IPO.

Navi IPO: What We Know So Far