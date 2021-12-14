New Delhi: Spinny, a used car retailing platform, announced a partnership deal with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar is the lead brand endorser and a strategic investor in the company, as reported by IANS. The car retailing platform announced the closure of a $283 million funding from new and existing investors. With this, the company has become another unicorn with a valuation of $1.8 billion.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Was The Most Underrated Fielder Ever; These Videos Are Proof | WATCH

In a statement, Tendulkar said, "Our country is becoming younger and our ambitions bigger. Entrepreneurs of today are creating solutions that cater to this ambition. I am very happy to be associated with Spinny – a team which aspires to create solutions the right way. The team has adopted timeless values to achieve excellence in their business – trust, transparency, and integrity."

According to the report, the raised capital will be used to enhance the customer experience, strengthen technology and product capabilities and ease the team-building process.

Niraj Singh (Founder & CEO) said, “His life and journey stand as a beacon for the values of tenacity and determination in the face of challenges. We strive to instil these abilities in everything we do and Spinny’s outlook to solve real customer problems. Having him onboard with Spinny is absolutely heart-warming, and we are proud to welcome our newest captain of Squad Spinny, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.”

According to IANS, the Series E round was led by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth.